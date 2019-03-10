Save up to $50 on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast OTA DVR starting at $190 shipped

Amazon offers the Fire TV Recast Two-Tuner OTA DVR 500GB for $189.99 shipped. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low. The 1TB Four-Tuner model is also on sale, down from its regular $280 price tag to $230. You’ll also find both models discounted at Best Buy as well. Amazon’s Fire TV allows you to record up to 150 hours of HD content, integrates with Alexa for voice control and more. And with up to four built-in tuners, you’ll be able to record multiple shows at once. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Pair the Fire TV Recast with Amazon’s own AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor HDTV Antenna at $12.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20). It’s an affordable way to cut the cord and bring local news, sports and more into the mix.

Fire TV Recast features:

Record on-air television with this Fire TV Recast DVR. It has two tuners, so you can record two shows at once, store them on the hard drive drive and watch on Fire TV, Echo Show or other compatible mobile devices. Enjoy local news, live sports and late-night shows with this Fire TV Recast DVR.