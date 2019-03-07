Enjoy news, sports, more w/ the AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor HDTV Antenna at $14.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor 35-mile Range HDTV Antenna for $14.48 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 27% discount from the going rate, marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked and is a new Amazon all-time low. The AmazonBasics indoor antenna allows you to enjoy free HD content like news, sports and more. It can pull in stations from up to 35 miles away and features a reversible black and white design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you.

If today’s deal has you thinking that your home theater deserves a modest upgrade, then be sure to check out Sceptre’s 50-inch 1080p HDTV with three HDMI ports, which is on sale for just $210 shipped (30% off).

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna features:

35 Mile range to access from broadcast tower; receives free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more

Reversible with black or white sides to match your home’s decoration; antenna can be painted over to achieve a more personal touch

Supports 1080 HD and includes 10 foot coaxial cable

Multi-Directional and Reversible: No pointing” needed”