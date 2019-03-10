Amazon takes up to 80% off a selection of top Kindle eBook titles from $2, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off select top titles on Kindle from $1.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. One of our top picks is on A Wrinkle in Time for $2.99. The title typically sells for $7 or more, with today’s offer saving you nearly 60%. This book is a classic, so it definitely belongs in your Kindle collection. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.5/5 star ratingShop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library.

If you’re looking for a new device to enjoy eBooks on, then you’ll definitely want to check out Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite, which is on sale from $100 shipped, as well as more from $50.

A Wrinkle in Time synopsis:

It was a dark and stormy night; Meg Murry, her small brother Charles Wallace, and her mother had come down to the kitchen for a midnight snack when they were upset by the arrival of a most disturbing stranger.

“Wild nights are my glory,” the unearthly stranger told them. “I just got caught in a downdraft and blown off course. Let me sit down for a moment, and then I’ll be on my way. Speaking of ways, by the way, there is such a thing as a tesseract.”

