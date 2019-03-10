Put Apple’s official Leather Folio on your iPhone X in various colors from $50

- Mar. 10th 2019 12:46 pm ET

Amazon offers the Apple Leather iPhone X Folio in various colors from $49.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $99 price tag and roughly $30 off the typical going rate these days. This is a match of our previous mention. Give your iPhone X some extra protection with a folio made from European leather. This model enables sleep and wake functionality amongst other features.

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio features:

  • Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather for a luxurious look and feel, the iPhone X Leather Folio fits snugly around your iPhone.
  • Open it and your iPhone X wakes up. Close it and it goes to sleep.
  • Inside there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection and space to hold your bills, small notes, and several cards.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.
