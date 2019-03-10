Bring home the Philips Hue Color Light Bulb for $4 less than Black Friday: $36.50 (Reg. $50)

- Mar. 10th 2019 10:27 am ET

Get this deal
$50 $36.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue A19 Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb for $36.56 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s price drop saves you 27%, beats the Black Friday discount by $4 and is the lowest price we’ve seen since September of 2018. Philips Hue is one of our favorite smart home lighting systems, as the bulbs feature unmatched color accuracy, HomeKit support and more. Today’s offer is a fantastic way to expand your smart lighting setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 660 customers.

Want to grow your HomeKit setup even further? Outfit your front door with one of the best smart locks for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled smart home from August, Schlage, and more.

Philips Hue Multicolor LED Light Bulb features:

  • The Philips Hue White and Color A19 Light Bulb works with Alexa for voice control (smart hub required , Alexa device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub 
  • Choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room or control you smart lights with your voice device. Requiring the Philips Hue Hub (sold separately) for the full Hue experience.
  • Control your Philips Hue color lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.
Get this deal
$50 $36.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go