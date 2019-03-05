One of the centerpieces for improving your home’s security is the smart lock. Not only do the deadbolts provide peace of mind, but also allow you to ditch a traditional key for pin codes, automated unlocking and more. But with so many options to choose from, which option is right for your smart home? Whether you fancy HomeKit, Alexa, Z-Wave or another ecosystem, we’ve highlighted the best smart locks for your smart home. Head below for the full report.

HomeKit: $230 Yale Assure Lock SL

With Apple’s more thorough process of having smart home devices become HomeKit-certified, Siri-controlled accessories aren’t quite as ubiquitous as other platforms. It also means that devices that come out the other side of gaining HomeKit end up being very comparable to the competition.

Amongst all of the options on the market today, Yale’s $230 Assure Lock SL stands out with superior HomeKit integration. Like many other deadbolts, it too features a touchscreen number pad. The lock’s main draw is it sports Siri-compatibility right out of the box, without needing an extra hub. You can get an in-depth look at the installation process and other advanced features in our hands-on review.

Best Alexa smart lock: Schlage Encode Deadbolt $250

Earlier this year, Amazon expanded its Key in-home delivery service to incorporate smart garage door openers into the mix. The announcement also brought with it the first Wi-Fi smart lock that was compatible with the service. For compatibility with Alexa, Wi-Fi reigns supreme thanks to working with Echo Dot, Echo Plus and every device in between.

There are plenty of internet-enabled locks which are compatible with Alexa thanks to external hubs integrating the voice assistant. But that’s where Schlage’s new Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt shines. The $250 entry-level model connects directly to your Echo device. So there’s no need to pick up or worry about additional hardware. And unlike Kwikset’s 916 Smartcode Zigbee Deadbolt, Schlage’s is compatible with the entire lineup of smart speakers.

Like many of its equally-equipped brethren, the Encode Deadbolt also features a touchscreen number pad. There’s also room for using a key, giving you a safe guard on the chance that your smart home goes offline and the lock’s battery dies. At the end of the day, if you want a smart lock that pairs right to your Echo, Schlage’s latest is a best-in-class option.

For true smart home enthusiasts, Z-Wave is a notable option thanks to its reliability and massive roster of compatible products. Opting for a Z-Wave smart lock gives you a plenty of options to choose from compared to HomeKit or Alexa-based homes. Amongst the variety of different models, Schlage once again pulls out ahead of the pack with its Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt.

The design is quite similar to its Wi-Fi model, as you’ll still find the touchscreen and key port. But at $160, it’s a more affordable way to automate your front door. You will need to pair it with a compatible hub, but with SmartThings and Wink being as ubiquitous as they are, there’s a good chance your smart home is already Z-Wave-equipped. Another perk is that most popular Z-Wave hubs work with Alexa or Assistant. That gives you many of the perks from Amazon and Google’s ecosystems but with added reliability and customization.

Overall best: August Smart Lock Pro $215

Whether a smart lock will be one of your first smart home purchases, or you just haven’t decided on which ecosystem to base your setup around, there’s one option that comes to mind. August’s Smart Lock Pro enters with a $215 price tag and excels as a jack of all trades for your smart home.

Having an extra hub is a trade-off if you’re set on which assistant to pair with the device. But it’s really one of the only ways to ensure compatibility with all of the major platforms. The companion Connect hub brings Wi-Fi connectivity into the picture, giving you HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant integration. That flexibility makes it our top overall pick for best smart lock. And thanks to being a more intuitive and user-friendly option, gives Z-Wave deadbolts a run or their money.

Have a smart deadbolt installed on your front door? Let us know which option you’ve chosen in the comments below!

More smart home tips from 9to5Toys