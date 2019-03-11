Apple previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro 3.5GHz/16GB/1TB now $1,999 (Reg. $2,899)

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro 3.5GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,999 shipped. That’s good for $900 off the original price and $300 less than our previous mention. Apple’s previous generation MacBook Pro delivers a 13-inch Retina display, 3.5GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports delivers plenty of I/O for content creation. You’ll also find a Touch Bar and Touch ID here as well.

Complete your new setup with a 13-inch MacBook sleeve. We’re big fans of this option from AmazonBasics that delivers a stylish look and ample protection. Ideal for casual or professional environments.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features: