The popular Bears vs. Babies Card Game is 30% off at Amazon, now $21 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Bears vs. Babies Card Game for $21 Prime shipped. Regularly $30, this is the best price we’ve tracked since Black Friday. Stores like Walmart are still charging retail price. From the creators of Exploding Kittens, which we saw discounted in a Gold Box last weekend, the family-friendly Bears vs. Babies only takes 20 minutes to play. Everything you need comes inside a furry box. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 600 Amazon shoppers.

If you want to make the game edgier after the kids have gone to sleep, you can also pick up this NSFW Expansion Pack for $10.

Also still available is the Game of Thrones Trivia Game for $29. You can adjust the difficulty and organize by seasons to avoid spoiling details for anyone who has yet to binge-watch every season thus far.

Bears vs. Babies Card Game features: