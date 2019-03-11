Go wireless w/ this keyboard/mouse combo for $14, Logitech’s MX Master for $50, more

Patozon (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Mpow Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $13.99 Prime shipped when you use the code MPOW114A at checkout. Regularly closer to $20, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you need a spare keyboard and mouse, this would be a great bundle to pick up. Though these devices are battery-powered, you can expect up to 12 months of standby time on the keyboard and 18 months on the mouse. Rated 4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Other peripherals on sale:
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse: $30 (Reg. $50) | Newegg
- SteelSeries Apex RGB Gaming Keyboard: $39 (Reg. $50)
- Logitech MX Master: $50 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- …and more…
Mpowe Wireless Keyboard and Mouse features:
Ultra-slim and low-profile design creates a comfortable and ergonomic typing position, Mpow keyboard is perfect for office and business use, you can type in the familiar full-size keyboard layout with 104 keys. (Note: Keyboard is not completely quiet.)