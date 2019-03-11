Go wireless w/ this keyboard/mouse combo for $14, Logitech’s MX Master for $50, more

Patozon (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Mpow Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $13.99 Prime shipped when you use the code MPOW114A at checkout. Regularly closer to $20, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you need a spare keyboard and mouse, this would be a great bundle to pick up. Though these devices are battery-powered, you can expect up to 12 months of standby time on the keyboard and 18 months on the mouse. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other peripherals on sale:

Mpowe Wireless Keyboard and Mouse features: