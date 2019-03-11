Mr. Beams LED Wireless Spotlight System drops to a new Amazon all-time low at $70 (Save $25)

Amazon offers the Mr. Beams MBN354 Networked LED Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System for $69.99 shipped. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Mr. Beams’ Spotlight System is comprised of four separate motion-activated LED Lights that all work in tandem. So when one of the spotlights detects motion, the other three will activate as well. Each of the LED lights feature a wireless and weather-proof design and get up to a year of use without having to swap out the batteries. Over 530 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more affordable motion-activated outdoor lighting solution, consider the Mr. Beams 140 Lumens Outdoor Spotlight. At $12, it’s still a great way to illuminate your porch, backyard and more, though it’s less bright than the models above and lacks the networking capabilities.

Mr. Beams LED Wireless Spotlight System features:

  • NetBright Motion-activated LED Spotlights communicate with each other, so when one spotlight detects motion, the other NetBright lights activate simultaneously. The MBN354 is a 4-Pack of the MBN350.
  • NetBright LED Spotlights take just minutes to install anywhere: on sheds, trees, garages, barns, decks or fences. No electrician needed.
  • Each NetBright LED Spotlight provides a powerful 200 lumen beam that illuminates the darkest, farthest corners of your yard. Each light uses 3 D-cell batteries (not included), which can provide up to one year of run time under normal use.
  • Each light is equipped with four channels to allow different lighting zones around your house, with the capability of having up to 50 lights synchronized per channel!
  • Mr Beams Spotlights with NetBright Technology bring safety and security lighting to even the largest yards, easily and affordably. Watch the video to see them in action!

