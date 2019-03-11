Mr. Beams LED Wireless Spotlight System drops to a new Amazon all-time low at $70 (Save $25)

Amazon offers the Mr. Beams MBN354 Networked LED Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System for $69.99 shipped. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. Mr. Beams’ Spotlight System is comprised of four separate motion-activated LED Lights that all work in tandem. So when one of the spotlights detects motion, the other three will activate as well. Each of the LED lights feature a wireless and weather-proof design and get up to a year of use without having to swap out the batteries. Over 530 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more affordable motion-activated outdoor lighting solution, consider the Mr. Beams 140 Lumens Outdoor Spotlight. At $12, it’s still a great way to illuminate your porch, backyard and more, though it’s less bright than the models above and lacks the networking capabilities.

Mr. Beams LED Wireless Spotlight System features: