Enjoy at-home smoothies & more w/ Ninja’s Auto IQ blender for $45 (Refurb, Orig. $90)

NeweggFlash offers the Nutri Ninja Auto IQ One Touch Blender in refurbished condition (BL480D) for $44.99 shipped. Originally $90, Amazon currently offers it in new condition for $77 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This setup is perfect for the person who doesn’t need a full blender but still wants to enjoy single-serve smoothies. I’ve used a Ninja single-serve blender for years to make fruit smoothies and it always does a fantastic job. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

For larger jobs, we’ve still got the highly-rated Ninja Supra Blender with Food Processor for $99 shipped. It’s great for making meals or serving the entire family smoothies.

Nutri Ninja Auto IQ Blender features: