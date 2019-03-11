Enjoy at-home smoothies & more w/ Ninja’s Auto IQ blender for $45 (Refurb, Orig. $90)

NeweggFlash offers the Nutri Ninja Auto IQ One Touch Blender in refurbished condition (BL480D) for $44.99 shipped. Originally $90, Amazon currently offers it in new condition for $77 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This setup is perfect for the person who doesn’t need a full blender but still wants to enjoy single-serve smoothies. I’ve used a Ninja single-serve blender for years to make fruit smoothies and it always does a fantastic job. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.
For larger jobs, we’ve still got the highly-rated Ninja Supra Blender with Food Processor for $99 shipped. It’s great for making meals or serving the entire family smoothies.
Nutri Ninja Auto IQ Blender features:
- Auto iQ Technology optimizes Ninja Pro Extractor Blades and Power to deliver powerful nutrient and vitamin extraction
- Powerful Nutrient and Vitamin Extraction provides great tasting, nutritious beverages
- 1000 Watt motor has the power to crush through whole fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds
- Nutri Ninja Pro Extractor Blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient juices, smoothies and purees
- Includes: (1) Small 18 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup, (1) Regular 24 oz. Nutri Ninja Cup, (2) Sip & Seal Lids, (1) Pro Extractor Blades, Instruction Book, Getting Started Guide with Product Tips and Recipes