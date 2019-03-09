Bring home the highly-rated Ninja Supra Blender w/ Food Processor for under $100

Walmart offers the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor for $99 shipped. Originally listed at $170, it’s around $120 at Amazon third-party sellers right now, while a similar model goes for $160 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Today’s deal is the lowest we could find. This multi-function appliance features a 1,200-watt 1.5-horsepower motor. Included are an 8-cup food processor bowl, 72-oz. blending jar with pour spout, and a pair of cups with to-go lids so you can bring your shakes and smoothies anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
If you have a much larger budget, check out the Vitamix Pro Series 750 Blender for $479 at Best Buy. This model regularly fetches around $600 elsewhere. It features a 2-horsepower motor and five presets, although it only includes a 64-oz. jar.
Ninja Supra Blender System with Food Processor:
The versatile Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor boasts a powerful 1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower motor with Total Crush Technology to easily break down fruits and vegetables or chop up large pieces of ice. Take advantage of its food processing, frozen food blending, and dough-mixing functions to simplify your cooking process. An included extra large 72-ounce pitcher with a multi-blade setup and extra large 8 cup food processor bowl make serving a variety of guests easy. This Ninja blender food processor offers one-touch pulsing power for safer, convenient operation during food prep. When you’re finished, simply load all of the BPA-free pieces into your dishwasher for a hassle-free clean that will have you blending again in no time.