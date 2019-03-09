Bring home the highly-rated Ninja Supra Blender w/ Food Processor for under $100

Walmart offers the Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor for $99 shipped. Originally listed at $170, it’s around $120 at Amazon third-party sellers right now, while a similar model goes for $160 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Today’s deal is the lowest we could find. This multi-function appliance features a 1,200-watt 1.5-horsepower motor. Included are an 8-cup food processor bowl, 72-oz. blending jar with pour spout, and a pair of cups with to-go lids so you can bring your shakes and smoothies anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you have a much larger budget, check out the Vitamix Pro Series 750 Blender for $479 at Best Buy. This model regularly fetches around $600 elsewhere. It features a 2-horsepower motor and five presets, although it only includes a 64-oz. jar.

Ninja Supra Blender System with Food Processor: