The Philips Hue Wellness Light w/ HomeKit sees rare discount to $50 (Reg. $100)

- Mar. 11th 2019 10:57 am ET

Bed Bath & Beyond offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellness Light for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $100 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it dip as low as $80 previously. This particular Phillips Hue accessory is rarely discounted, thanks to its unique glass design and integrated HomeKit control. Perfect for ambient lighting anywhere in your home. We have one on a nightstand, making it perfect for reading before bed. Rated 4+ stars like the rest of Philips’ Hue lineup.

If you’d rather expand your Hue setup, we currently have a nice 20% discount on single A19 LED bulbs. Perfect for adding a smartphone-controlled light to existing fixtures.

Philipe Hue White Ambiance feature:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately).
  • With wireless control on your smartphone or tablet, choose the perfect light setting for any mood or activity such as reading or relaxing, concentrating, or energizing.
  • Requiring the Hue Hub (sold separately) for the full Hue experience, this sleek light with brushed aluminum accents creates ambiance with warm white to cool white light.
  • Install it anywhere you would a standard overhead light, adjust the height, and pair it with the Hue Hub, which allows you to control this and other Philips Hue lights via the Philips Hue App.
