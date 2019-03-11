The Philips Hue Wellness Light w/ HomeKit sees rare discount to $50 (Reg. $100)

Bed Bath & Beyond offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellness Light for $49.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $100 at retailers like Amazon where we’ve seen it dip as low as $80 previously. This particular Phillips Hue accessory is rarely discounted, thanks to its unique glass design and integrated HomeKit control. Perfect for ambient lighting anywhere in your home. We have one on a nightstand, making it perfect for reading before bed. Rated 4+ stars like the rest of Philips’ Hue lineup.

If you’d rather expand your Hue setup, we currently have a nice 20% discount on single A19 LED bulbs. Perfect for adding a smartphone-controlled light to existing fixtures.

Philipe Hue White Ambiance feature: