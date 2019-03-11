With spring rapidly approaching, one of our top questions is, are you ready for Easter? If not, Pottery Barn Kids has the cutest display of baskets, decorations, tabletop items and much more to help celebrate. Even better, prices start at just $14 and include personalized touches like monograms. Head below to find our top picks from Pottery Barn Kids new Easter collection.

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Baskets

Whether you’re looking for a classic or unique shaped baskets, there is a special option for each and everyone on your list this Easter. One of our favorites is the Natural Sabrina Easter Basket and it’s available in two size options and start at just $14.50. This classic basket can be used for years to come and you can easily switch out the liners. The Navy Large Scale Gingham Basket Liners are our personal favorite and it can be used for both boys or girls. It also features ties to stay in place and you can also make your Easter basket personalized for each special little one, so you know which one belongs to who.

Another favorite is the Pink Long-Eared Bunny Treat Basket that’s absolutely adorable. This bucket includes embroidered detailing and can be monogrammed on the ears. It is a perfect basket for young ones and priced at $25.

Decorations

Decorate your entry-way or mantel with the Happy Easter Glitter Garland. Not only will this make a festive statement in your home but it’s also only $22 and can be reused year after year. However, if you’re looking for a centerpiece the Metallic Cherry Blossom Tree is a perfect accent paired with the Set of 6 Embellished Eggs. Therefore, this will make any easter table looks beautiful and it can also be used on an entry way table, too.

Basket Fillers

Finally, fill each basket with little goodies, books and toys to make your little ones excited. If you’re looking for a personalized gift the Snuggle Bunny Book is a perfect option that they can use for years. Not only does the story share a bunny that’s getting ready for bed with steps on putting its toys away and brushing its teeth, but each page shares the little one’s name. Plus, usually personalized books are expensive, however it’s just $34.

Which piece from Pottery Barn Kid’s Easter line is your personal favorite? Let us know in the comments below.