Samsung's 58-inch 4K HDR Smart UDHTV returns to Cyber Monday price at $448 (Reg. $650)

- Mar. 11th 2019 3:08 pm ET

Walmart offers the Samsung 58-inch 4K HDR UHDTV (UN58MU6070) for $448 shipped when added to your cart. Normally selling for $650, that’s good for an over 30% discount and matches our previous Cyber Monday offer. For comparison, we’ve never seen it sell for less. Samsung’s 58-inch UHDTV is headlined by a 4K HDR-ready panel as well as two HDMI inputs and a dual-port USB hub. Smart functionality rounds out this model’s features, allowing you to enjoy Netflix, Hulu and more without needing an extra streaming media player. So far it carries a 4.2/5 star rating, though the 2017-edition of this UHDTV has is rated 4.7/5 stars from over 800 customers.

If you’re searching for a new sound system to go along with the Samsung Smart TV, then look no further than the Polk MagniFi Max SR Chromecast Soundbar at $413 (Reg. $600).

 Samsung 58-inch 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Enjoy 4K viewing with this 57.5-inch Samsung Ultra HDTV. Its quad-core processor lets you load apps, games and online content smoothly, and its UHD upscaling capability enhances the quality of lower-resolution videos. Connect multiple high-definition media components via the two HDMI and two USB ports of this Samsung Ultra HDTV.

