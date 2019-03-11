Replace your TV’s speakers w/ the Polk MagniFi Max SR Chromecast Soundbar at $413 (Reg. $600)

Amazon offers the Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Home Theater Sound Bar for $413.22 shipped. That’s good for a 32% discount from the going rate at Crutchfield, is $87 less than the sale price at Best Buy and comes within $13 of the Amazon all-time low. Polk Audio’s MagniFi Max SR features 5.1-channel wireless Dolby Digital surround sound and more. The star of the show here though is built-in Chromecast capabilities, which allow you to to control the soundbar with Assistant, as well as easily play audio from your smartphone. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 customers, and we found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Elsewhere in the world of high-end home theater audio systems, we spotted VIZIO’s high-end Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Chromecast for $679 (Reg. $800).

Another great way to upgrade your home theater is with the Fire TV Recast. Available in two different configurations from $190, you’ll be able to record up to 150 hours of content and more.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR features: