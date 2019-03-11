The best prices on Twelve South’s Apple-friendly accessories are right here, save up to 50%

Wish you could listen to in-flight movies with your Air Pods? Now you can with Air Fly from Twelve South. Air Fly is a tiny Bluetooth device that connects Air Pods (or any other wireless headphones) to entertainment systems on planes, in fitness centers and anywhere else with only wired headphone jacks. Simply plug Air Fly into the headphone jack on an airplane seat or treadmill at the gym to listen movies or shows with your Air Pods. It’s that easy. Air Fly stays charged for eight hours and includes a USB charging cable and travel pouch.