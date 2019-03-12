Anker’s popular Nebula projectors see 1-day discounts from $189 shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers its Nebula projectors from $188.99 shipped. Our top pick is the portable Capsule Smart Mini Projector for $223.99 in red. That’s down from the usual $320 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable to complete your new portable home theater setup. We recommend Amazon’s in-house options which come in a variety of lengths and multi-packs. Prices start at $6.

