Anker’s popular Nebula projectors see 1-day discounts from $189 shipped at Amazon

- Mar. 12th 2019 7:15 am ET

From $189
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker via Amazon offers its Nebula projectors from $188.99 shipped. Our top pick is the portable Capsule Smart Mini Projector for $223.99 in red. That’s down from the usual $320 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable to complete your new portable home theater setup. We recommend Amazon’s in-house options which come in a variety of lengths and multi-packs. Prices start at $6.

Anker Capsule Smart Mini Projector features:

  • Remarkable Clarity and Contrast: DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Recommended for use in dimmer environments.
  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction.
  • Super Portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz weight to effortlessly go wherever you do.
  • Android 7.1: Run Streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more for endless entertainment.
From $189

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp