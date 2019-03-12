Add four USB 3.0 ports to your Mac with Aukey’s $10 Prime shipped USB-C Hub (Save 33%)

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers it’s USB-C Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $10.04 Prime shipped when code XZNSG73Q has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 33% discount from the usual $15 price tag, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest price we’ve seen. The lack of USB-A ports is a serious bummer for many owners of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. But that missing I/O doesn’t have to be an issue, as Aukey’s USB-C Hub brings four high-speed USB 3.0 ports back into the equation. Over 210 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Alternatively you could pick up this two-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $6.50, if you don’t need the bulk of an added hub. They still rock USB 3.0 speeds, but are ideal for stowing away your everyday carry so that if the need ever presents itself, your machine all be ready to handle USB-A devices.

Aukey USB-C Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

Convenient Connection: This USB C adapter bridges the gap between USB-A and USB-C to connect older devices to your new USB C laptop

Easy Expansion: Turn a single USB C port into four USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) data ports with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps

Dual Protection: Improved circuitry provides comprehensive EMI (electromagnetic interference) and ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection for more reliable performance

Slim & Lightweight Design: Featuring an ultra-thin form factor with minimal weight, this hub is ideal for home, office, or anywhere you go