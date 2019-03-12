Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cryption, Alti – Altimeter & Compass, more

- Mar. 12th 2019 9:52 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Alti – Altimeter & Compass, Photolight, Cryption, Infographics Lab and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Alti – Altimeter & Compass: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Photolight – Pro Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cryption: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Infographics Lab – Templates: $2 (Reg. $25)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Secret Photo PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Colt Express: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

Mac: FocusList: Pomodoro Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

