Dell’s UltraSharp 34″ Curved 1440p Monitor touts a USB 3.0 hub at $480 shipped ($140 off), more

Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34-Inch 1440p Curved Monitor for $479.99 shipped when code DELL101 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Normally selling for $620 at Amazon, that’s good for a $140 discount, beats the all-time low there by $20 and matches the best price we’ve tracked. Dell’s UltraSharp is headlined by a 34-inch 1440p curved panel, giving you plenty of screen real estate. This monitor doesn’t skimp out on I/O either, as it comes packed with an HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort and MHL inputs, alongside a four-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 860 customers.

We also spotted the LG 43MU79-B 43-inch 4K UltraWide Monitor for $489.99 shipped. Be sure to apply code EMCTWUV43 at checkout to lock in the discount. Normally selling for $675 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a $185 discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. It features DisplayPort, four HDMI and USB-C inputs. Rated 4/5 stars.

Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved Monitor features:

Compliant Standards: Plug and Play, RoHS, TCO Displays. Input Connectors: 1 DP 1.2 (HDCP 1.4) / 1 mDP 1.2 (HDCP 1.4) / 1 DP 1.2 (out) with MST (HDCP 1.4) / 1 HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0) / 1 HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4) / 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports with 1 x BC1.2 charging capability at 2A (max) / 2 USB 3.0 upstream ports

Discover one of the world’s first 34 inch 21:9 curved monitors with a panoramic view, cinematic WQHD resolution and superb sound. Ultra-wide curved screen that offers more display area and enhanced viewing comfort

Unrivaled usability: Navigate across multiple applications and video inputs with Picture by Picture and Picture in Picture features