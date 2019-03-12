Dell’s UltraSharp 34″ Curved 1440p Monitor touts a USB 3.0 hub at $480 shipped ($140 off), more

- Mar. 12th 2019 3:37 pm ET

0

Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34-Inch 1440p Curved Monitor for $479.99 shipped when code DELL101 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Normally selling for $620 at Amazon, that’s good for a $140 discount, beats the all-time low there by $20 and matches the best price we’ve tracked. Dell’s UltraSharp is headlined by a 34-inch 1440p curved panel, giving you plenty of screen real estate. This monitor doesn’t skimp out on I/O either, as it comes packed with an HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort and MHL inputs, alongside a four-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 860 customers.

We also spotted the LG 43MU79-B 43-inch 4K UltraWide Monitor for $489.99 shipped. Be sure to apply code EMCTWUV43 at checkout to lock in the discount. Normally selling for $675 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a $185 discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. It features DisplayPort, four HDMI and USB-C inputs. Rated 4/5 stars.

Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved Monitor features:

  • Compliant Standards: Plug and Play, RoHS, TCO Displays. Input Connectors: 1 DP 1.2 (HDCP 1.4) / 1 mDP 1.2 (HDCP 1.4) / 1 DP 1.2 (out) with MST (HDCP 1.4) / 1 HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0) / 1 HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4) / 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports with 1 x BC1.2 charging capability at 2A (max) / 2 USB 3.0 upstream ports
  • Discover one of the world’s first 34 inch 21:9 curved monitors with a panoramic view, cinematic WQHD resolution and superb sound. Ultra-wide curved screen that offers more display area and enhanced viewing comfort
  • Unrivaled usability: Navigate across multiple applications and video inputs with Picture by Picture and Picture in Picture features

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Rakuten

Rakuten
Dell

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go