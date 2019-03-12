Today’s Amazon Gold Box has popular standing desks and accessories from $56 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FlexiSpot (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its standing desks and accessories from $55.99 shipped. Leading the way is the 35-inch Standing Desk Riser for $172.49, which is down from the usual $230 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With flexible height-adjustment and 35-inches of tabletop space, this is an easy way to elevate your desk setup and get out of your chair. Extra dedicated keyboard and mouse space eliminate a cramped setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals.
We’re also eyeing Flexispot’s ergonomic standing desk anti-fatigue mat for $55.99. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag. If you have a standing desk, then investing in this type of mat for your feet is a no-brainer. I’ve been using a similar model for a while and have to say, it sure beats the alternative of my hardwood floors. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more deals.
Flexispot Standing Desks feature:
- FLEXIBLE HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT: Adjust the desk height to a level that perfectly suits you with versatile height settings.
- EXTRA SPACIOUS WORK SURFACE: Feel free to spread out with an extra large desktop for your computer monitor, paperwork, and desk accessories as well as an oversized u-shaped keyboard tray that accommodates flexible setup options like a 17-inch laptop or a full-sized keyboard and mouse.
- QUICK-RELEASE, REMOVABLE KEYBOARD TRAY: Easy one-step attachment and release gives you the option to use the desk riser with or without the keyboard tray.