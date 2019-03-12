Today’s Amazon Gold Box has popular standing desks and accessories from $56 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FlexiSpot (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its standing desks and accessories from $55.99 shipped. Leading the way is the 35-inch Standing Desk Riser for $172.49, which is down from the usual $230 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With flexible height-adjustment and 35-inches of tabletop space, this is an easy way to elevate your desk setup and get out of your chair. Extra dedicated keyboard and mouse space eliminate a cramped setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

We’re also eyeing Flexispot’s ergonomic standing desk anti-fatigue mat for $55.99. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag. If you have a standing desk, then investing in this type of mat for your feet is a no-brainer. I’ve been using a similar model for a while and have to say, it sure beats the alternative of my hardwood floors. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more deals.

Flexispot Standing Desks feature: