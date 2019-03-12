iRobot’s Roomba 860 cleans carpet, hardwood and more at $275 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot offers the iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum in certified refurbished condition for $274.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Having originally sold for $500, our last refurbished mention had it on sale for $280. Today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked all-time as well. iRobot’s Roomba 860 features the company’s Aero Force 3-stage cleaning system, which leverages tangle-free brushes to sweep up dirt from carpets, hardwood floors and more. Other standout features include seven-day scheduling and 90-minute runtime. Included is a 90-day iRobot warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 630 customers.

Missing from the Roomba 860 are smartphone or voice assistant features. If you prefer a smarter robotic vacuum, then Anker’s RoboVac 11c is a great alternative at $200. On top of its smart capabilities, it’s also geared towards pet owners.

iRobot Roomba 860 features: