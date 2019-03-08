Anker’s $200 RoboVac 11c Robotic Vacuum lends a helping hand to pet owners (Reg. $290)

- Mar. 8th 2019 3:20 pm ET

Get this deal
$290 $200
0

Walmart offers the Anker Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for $90 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $20 and is the best we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Notable features here include an up to 100-minute runtime alongside a three-stage cleaning system. Plus, because this model is made with pet owners in mind, it features a scratch-resistant cover and more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of Amazon shoppers and we loved it in our hands-on review.

Looking to save a bit more? Opt for the $180 ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner instead. That’s $20 less than Anker’s option, but still features much of the same functionality. 

RoboVac 11c Pet Robotic Vacuum features:

  • Dynamic Power: BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power to 1200Pa (max) for surfaces which are traditionally hard to clean.
  • Extraordinary Endurance: The high-capacity Li-ion battery powers constant, strong suction for up to 100 minutes*. Recharges automatically.
  • Triple-Cleaning Action: Two side brushes, a wide rolling brush and powerful suction work in together to rid floors of fur, dirt, and dust.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Get this deal
$290 $200

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Walmart Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go