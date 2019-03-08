Anker’s $200 RoboVac 11c Robotic Vacuum lends a helping hand to pet owners (Reg. $290)

Walmart offers the Anker Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for $90 discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $20 and is the best we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Notable features here include an up to 100-minute runtime alongside a three-stage cleaning system. Plus, because this model is made with pet owners in mind, it features a scratch-resistant cover and more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of Amazon shoppers and we loved it in our hands-on review.
Looking to save a bit more? Opt for the $180 ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner instead. That’s $20 less than Anker’s option, but still features much of the same functionality.
RoboVac 11c Pet Robotic Vacuum features:
- Dynamic Power: BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power to 1200Pa (max) for surfaces which are traditionally hard to clean.
- Extraordinary Endurance: The high-capacity Li-ion battery powers constant, strong suction for up to 100 minutes*. Recharges automatically.
- Triple-Cleaning Action: Two side brushes, a wide rolling brush and powerful suction work in together to rid floors of fur, dirt, and dust.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
This Dyson refurbished V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum is down to $210 shipped today (Orig. $500) https://t.co/eXCmDYtWhL by @justinkahnmusic pic.twitter.com/n06LC17zgb
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 8, 2019