Upgrade to Sony’s 60-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $798 in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $1,100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sony XBR60X830F 60-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $798 shipped. That’s $300 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With 4K resolution, built-in smart functionality and support for HDR content, this TV is an all-in-one solution if you’re looking to upgrade from an older plasma TV or the like. 120Hz native refresh rates deliver stellar performance for sports, which is great with March Madness just around the corner. Includes four HDMI inputs. It even supports and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control the action with your voice. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable to complete your new TV. We recommend Amazon’s in-house options which come in a variety of lengths and multi-packs, which is perfect given this Sony model has four HDMI inputs. Prices start at $6.

Sony 60-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV features: