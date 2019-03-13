BESTEK’s 200W Car Power Inverter adds dual AC & USB ports to your car for $18 (35% off)

- Mar. 13th 2019 3:52 pm ET

0

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 69,700+) via Amazon offers its 200W Car Power Inverter with two AC outlets for $17.99 Prime shipped when code MQUOOBYZ has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $28, that’s good for a $10 discount, with today’s price drop coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by two AC outlets, this car power inverter also features two 4.5A USB ports. Both inclusions make it a must-have option for your car. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 680 shoppers.

If you’re just in search of a solid car charger for your smartphone, we spotted a notable discount on Aukey’s 24W Dual USB Charger at $6 Prime shipped.

BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter features:

  • BESTEK Advantage:America’s #1 power inverter brand. Provides 200 watts continuous DC to AC power and 400 watts of peak power with 2 AC outlets and 2 USB charging ports.
  • 5-IN-1 Design: combined AC outlets, cigarette lighter socket and USB charging into one compact,space-saving design, charging 5 devices at the same time.
  • Dual USB Ports: 4.5A/dual USB ports can automatically detect your devices to deliver optimal charging speed.
  • Full Protection:auto-shutdown keeps your appliance and car from damage. Built-in 25A/32V fuse, overvoltage, under-voltage, overload, over-current, overheating. 

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Bestek

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go