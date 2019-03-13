BESTEK’s 200W Car Power Inverter adds dual AC & USB ports to your car for $18 (35% off)

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 69,700+) via Amazon offers its 200W Car Power Inverter with two AC outlets for $17.99 Prime shipped when code MQUOOBYZ has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $28, that’s good for a $10 discount, with today’s price drop coming within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by two AC outlets, this car power inverter also features two 4.5A USB ports. Both inclusions make it a must-have option for your car. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 680 shoppers.

If you’re just in search of a solid car charger for your smartphone, we spotted a notable discount on Aukey’s 24W Dual USB Charger at $6 Prime shipped.

BESTEK 200W Car Power Inverter features: