Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 Prime shipped, more

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 3.3-Foot Lightning Cables for $11.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and checking out with code IN9R92A7. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the second lowest price we’ve tracked. Differing from the traditional Lighting cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s less stressful for the cable. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 800 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: