Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 Prime shipped, more

- Mar. 13th 2019 10:26 am ET

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 3.3-Foot Lightning Cables for $11.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and checking out with code IN9R92A7. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the second lowest price we’ve tracked. Differing from the traditional Lighting cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your phone while charging more convenient, and it’s less stressful for the cable. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 800 shoppers.

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data. Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.

