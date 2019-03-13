Get up to $100 off DEWALT tools in today’s Gold Box: tripod light, socket set, more from $40

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select DEWALT tools. Prices are starting from $40 and everything ships free. One standout is the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Tripod Light (DCL079B) with a 20V Battery Pack (DCB230C) for $199 shipped. That’s nearly $100 off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. In fact, this light goes for $190 without the $100+ battery pack at Home Depot. This light stays cool to the touch with three brightness settings up to 3,000 lumens and comes with a battery charger as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details and deals below.
You’ll also find the DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set for $39.99 shipped, down from the usual $50+. But be sure to hit up today’s DEWALT sale for additional deals on Inflators, grease guns and more.
Speaking of tools, we also have the Ryobi ONE+ 2-Tool Combo for $79 shipped ($20 off) as well as The Timber Ridge Folding Wagon at one of its best prices yet: $75 (Save $20).
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Tripod Light:
- INCREASED VISIBILITY: Natural white LED provides accurate Color visibility, long life span, and stays cool to the touch
- CUSTOMIZED BRIGHTNESS: Three brightness settings to customize workspace illumination
- Battery features same runtime and power in a lighter, shorter Package compared to DCB200
- Battery has no memory and virtually no self-discharge for maximum productivity and less downtime