The ultra-portable Klymit Inertia X Frame Sleeping Pad is now $30 (Reg. up to $70)

Amazon offers the Klymit Inertia X Frame Ultralight Backpacking Pad in Yellow for $29.96 shipped. It had been going for as much as $40 before dropping to today’s all-time low. Meanwhile, REI charges around $50 while Backcountry sells it for $70. This inflatable 6-foot sleeper features a body-mapped design and can be folded to a size smaller than a soda can, making it super easy to bring along on your next outdoor adventure. More than half of the 140 Amazon reviews have given it 5 stars.
Don’t forget to bring snacks and drinks along on your trip! You may want to consider picking up this Igloo Playmate 7-Quart Cooler for $11. That’s half-off the going rate.
Klymit Inertia X Frame Ultralight Backpacking Pad features:
- TOP OF ITS CLASS: World’s lightest, most compact, AWARD WINNING full-length sleeping pad ever developed, weighing 9.1 oz with a pack size smaller then a soda can
- BODY-MAPPED DESIGN provides comfort and support at key pressure points while eliminating unnecessary material that can add weight and bulk
- ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT: Packed Weight: 9.7 Ounces; Packed Size: 3 x 6 Inches
- INFLATED SIZE: 72 x 18 x 1.5 Inches; 3-5 breaths; Easy-to-use push valve allows for quick inflation and deflation