The ultra-portable Klymit Inertia X Frame Sleeping Pad is now $30 (Reg. up to $70)

- Mar. 13th 2019 2:24 pm ET

$30
Amazon offers the Klymit Inertia X Frame Ultralight Backpacking Pad in Yellow for $29.96 shipped. It had been going for as much as $40 before dropping to today’s all-time low. Meanwhile, REI charges around $50 while Backcountry sells it for $70. This inflatable 6-foot sleeper features a body-mapped design and can be folded to a size smaller than a soda can, making it super easy to bring along on your next outdoor adventure. More than half of the 140 Amazon reviews have given it 5 stars.

Klymit Inertia X Frame Ultralight Backpacking Pad features:

  • TOP OF ITS CLASS: World’s lightest, most compact, AWARD WINNING full-length sleeping pad ever developed, weighing 9.1 oz with a pack size smaller then a soda can
  • BODY-MAPPED DESIGN provides comfort and support at key pressure points while eliminating unnecessary material that can add weight and bulk
  • ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT: Packed Weight: 9.7 Ounces; Packed Size: 3 x 6 Inches
  • INFLATED SIZE: 72 x 18 x 1.5 Inches; 3-5 breaths; Easy-to-use push valve allows for quick inflation and deflation
