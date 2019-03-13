Enjoy wireless gaming audio w/ LucidSound’s LS31 Xbox One/PS4 headset for $78.50 (Reg. $140)

Amazon offers the LucidSound LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at $78.75 shipped. Regularly $140, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. This headset works with Microsoft’s Xbox One to provide wireless audio so you can enjoy your gameplay without being tangled. Plus, with the a cord, you can use the headset on PlayStation as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? We’ve still got the Razer Esports-endorsed Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset for $55 shipped (Reg. $80). Though it’s not wireless, this is a great option to enjoy quality audio on any platform you enjoy.

LucidSound LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset features: