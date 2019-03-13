In celebration of the new Onewheel Pint’s launch, you can now save up to $270 on the company’s more compact and affordable electric skateboard. Deals start at $950, and there are three different bundles to take advantage of, which allow you to personalize the Onewheel Pint with additional accessories. The starter Singlescoop package includes the Pint alongside a fender, custom-etched rail and more. Onewheel Pint features an up to eight-mile range and can hit top speeds of 16mph. Given that it just launched, reviews are still coming in. But the company’s Onewheel+ XR is a highly-rated fan-favorite in the world of unique electric vehicles. Head below for a look at the other Onewheel pint deals or shop them right here.

If the idea of a more compact electric vehicle is right up your alley but would prefer a four-wheeled option, the Boosted Mini X Electric Skateboard is a solid alternative. At $999, it’s a little more expensive than the Onewheel Pint, but you also get an increased 14-mile maximum range. That’s of course at the tradeoff for the Onewheel Pint’s unique design and the bundle deals.

Onewheel Pint features:

At just 27 inches long, Pint fits in your life. Take it on the bus, set it next to you at the coffee shop or stash it under your desk. Pint features Lightbar integrated into the front footpad for sense pad indication, battery monitoring and in-ride alerts. Stick the landing. Pint features Simplestop dismount technology, enabling new riders to learn to ride quickly and feel confident. There is more to Pint than one big wheel in the center. It is highly integrated piece of high tech machinery with more to it than first meets the eye.

