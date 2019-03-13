The 1st gen. Amazon Echo Smart Speaker delivers Alexa, more for $50 (Orig. $180)

Woot offers the first generation Echo Smart Smart Speaker in black for $49.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery free applies. Originally $180, Amazon’s original smart speaker is down to the second best new condition price we’ve tracked. If you’re not ready to pay the higher prices of Amazon’s current Echo lineup, this is a great way to dive in. Alexa delivers access to a wide range of features, including smart home control, news, streaming audio and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’re looking to save even further, consider going with a previous generation Echo Dot. Certified refurbished models are currently selling for over 50% less than today’s featured deal at Woot. You’ll miss out on a higher quality speaker, but still enjoy Alexa control and various other features.
Amazon Echo features:
- Plays all your music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more using just your voice
- Call or message anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
- Fills the room with immersive, 360º omni-directional audio. Play music simultaneously across Echo devices with multi-room music (Spotify and Sirius XM support coming soon).