This 75-inch Projector Screen includes a tripod stand for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $120)

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 75-inch Tripod Projector Screen (NS-SCR115) for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120 or so, today’s deal is about $70 in savings and the best price we can find. It features a 36.8-inch x 65.4-inch viewing area, 16:9 aspect ratio, a matte white screen and the included tripod stand. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, if you don’t need the stand, consider this 120-inch option at just $30 shipped from Amazon. Either way, you’re going to want to check out LG’s 1080p Smart Projector at $549 (Reg. $800+) and Miroir’s new Ultra Pro Projector with USB-C.

Insignia 75-inch Tripod Projector Screen:

Watch movies and give presentations with this Insignia™ NS-SCR115 projector screen, which features a 36.8″H x 65.4″W viewing area to ensure a clear view from multiple spots in the room. A tripod stand promotes stable placement.

