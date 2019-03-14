Amazon has a number of $5 movies on sale for you to enjoy this weekend

- Mar. 14th 2019 8:57 am ET

Left to right: Steve Carell plays Mark Baum and Ryan Gosling plays Jared Vennett in The Big Short from Paramount Pictures and Regency Enterprises
0

Amazon is offering a wide selection of digital HD movies from $5. Typically $10 or more, this is a great time to load up your library at a discount. Each of these titles will become a permanent addition to your library. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our top picks include:

Head over to this week’s iTunes roundup for even more media deals from just $1. You’ll find bundles, rentals and much more to enjoy this weekend.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp