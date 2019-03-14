While it appears Valve’s zombie shooter has been left for dead, a spiritual successor of sorts known as Back 4 Blood has now been announced. The studio responsible for the very first Left 4 Dead game is back today with the announcement of its latest zombie shooter. Head below for everything we know to date.

Not Left 4 Dead 3:

Left 4 Dead originally released back in 2008 with its sequel dropping the following year in 2009. Since then, fans of the Valve published series have been clamoring for the next numbered sequel in the series. Possibly due to an over saturation in the zombie shooter market, Left 4 Dead 3 still hasn’t risen from the dead. However, the original developers, Turtle Rock studios, is now Back 4 Blood with its latest title.

Turtle Rock is Back 4 Blood:

Just to be perfectly clear here, Turtle Rock said Back 4 Blood is very much not Left 4 Dead 3. But rather an entirely new experience that marries the best ideas from that series with some new features.

Back 4 Blood is designed from the ground up as an original, premium title and marries the best of what made the co-op zombie shooter so successful with new features and state-of-the-art technology.

More Details on Back 4 Blood:

According to today’s press release, Turtle Rock, previously responsible for titles like Evolve, is “growing the team considerably” for this project. In many ways, the zombie co-op shooter game was born in its studios and it sounds like the team is drawing upon years of experience to take the genre to the next level.

As exciting as this might be for Left 4 Dead fans, we still don’t have very many details about Back 4 Blood. Today’s announcement is doesn’t really give us any details on the upcoming title including a release date. However, you can expect both a campaign and a PvP mode with absolutely no battle royale, according to reports. When it finally does emerge, Back 4 Blood will release on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There is a part of me saying, ”oh no, not another zombie game”. However, this is the Left 4 Dead devs. So if anyone knows what they are getting into it’s probably them. With so many considerably similar experiences out there right now (and over the past few years), I can’t help but think this would have been more exciting with anything but zombies. Days Gone, Resident Evil 2 remake, the Dying Light titles, State of Decay, The Last of Us series and a plethora of indie titles are just a few of the other zombie shooters out there. Clearly Turtle Rock will be leaning on co-op play and a series of “new features”, so here’s to hoping it can make Back 4 Blood stand out from the pack.