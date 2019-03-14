Say goodbye to puffiness & dark circles with the Baebody Eye Gel for $21 (Amazon all-time low)

Baetea (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers its Baebody Eye Gel for $20.95 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. It had been around $30 before dropping to near $25 after the new year. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve tracked. Nourish your delicate under-eye area with a combination of vitamin E, jojoba oil, an amino acid blend, and other “powerhouse ingredients.” It has more than 14,000 reviews, and over 60% of them are 5-star.
We have more beauty deals where that came from. Allure’s March Beauty Box has a $100 value but can be yours for only $10 shipped. You can also pick up Target’s March Beauty Box at $7 shipped, an $18 value. Both include a generous assortment of samples so you can be ready to put your best face forward this spring.
Baebody Eye Gel features:
- FIGHTS APPEARANCE OF PUFFINESS AND DARK CIRCLES – Our Eye Cream Helps Reduce The Appearance of Puffiness, Dark Circles, Eye Bags, Fine Lines, and Sagginess Under and Around the Eyes.
- USE DAY AND NIGHT – Intensive Ultimate Morning and Night Eye Gel. Use Daily to Reveal A Brighter Looking You.
- POWERHOUSE INGREDIENTS – Peptide Complex, Matrixyl 3000, Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, Amino Acid Blend, and more.
- MADE IN USA – Not Tested on Animals and Made in USA.
- MANUFACTURER GUARANTEE – If You Are Not Completely Satisfied, Simply Contact Us And We Will Give You A Full Refund.