Best Buy clears out 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with deals from $1,000, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy discounts Apple’s previous generation 13-inch MacBook Pro from $999.99 shipped. That’s good for at least $300 off the regular going rate and the best offer out there by a minimum of $200. Previous generation or not, to pick up Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup for under $1,000 is always notable. The entry-level model sports a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Additional configurations are also on sale today, if you are in need of upgraded storage. Check out the entire selection right here.

You’ll want to put your savings towards a USB-C hub, which is a must-have for MacBook Pro owners. This model is currently down to $30 with the on-page coupon and features USB-A, HDMI, a SD card reader and more.

