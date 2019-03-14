While today may seem like just an average Thursday, March 13th is also known as Pi Day. In celebration of the day, plenty of different retailers, restaurants and more are offering notable discounts. You’ll be able to save on everything from entire pizzas and your favorite slices of pie to computers and more. Head below to get a look at all of the best Pi Day 2019 deals.

Just about all of today’s Pi Day deals are only available through Thursday, March 14th. So be sure to take advantage of them while you can!

Best Pi Day Pizza deals:

&Pizza: Uber Eats customers can take advantage of $3.14 off all pizza deliveries with code PIDAY19.

7-Eleven: Those with the 7Rewards app can enjoy a slice of pizza for $0.50. Alternatively, the 7NOW delivery service app lets you order up to two entire pies for $3.14 each.

Blaze Pizza: Using the restaurant’s app will let you lock in a custom pizza for $3.14, though it’s limited to one per order and in-restaurant only.

Cicis: When you buy one adult buffet admission and a large drink, you’ll get a second adult buffet for $3.14 with this coupon.

Pieology: Buy one Artisan Thin Pizza and you’ll get a second one for $3.14.

Slice: This company works with over 10,000 local pizzerias and is taking $7 off orders for new users with code LOCALPI7.

Best Pi Day Tech Deals 2019

Microsoft: You’ll be able to save up to 31.4% on a selection of Dell, Razer, HP and other Windows PCs.

ThinkGeek: Save up to 31.4% off a selection of merchandise with code PIDAY19.

Other Pi Day deals

California Pizza Kitchen: Treat yourself to some dessert with a slice of Key Lime Pie for $3.14.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Fancy a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie? Ordering one for in-restaurant dining in as a to-go order will score you a second pie to bake at home for free.

Kroger: Have your pick from a selection of apple, cherry, peach, pumpkin and other pies for $3.14 each.

White Castle: Taking advantage of this Pi Day coupon will score you a Breakfast Slider combo for $3.14 which includes a Breakfast Slider, hash brown and small coffee.

Whole Foods Market: Save $3.14 on large bakery pies. Selection of available pies varies per region.