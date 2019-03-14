Get 3 top DJ and music creation apps from MIXVIBES for $49

For anyone who loves music, the DJ booth is an exciting place to be. The MIXVIBES DJ Software Bundle can help you get started behind the decks, with three top DJing apps for Mac and Windows. You can get them now for just $48.99 (Orig. $198.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you want to start a new after-hours career or just put on a party, this bundle offers everything you need.

First up, you get Cross DJ. This pro-level mixing software lets you line up tracks on four decks and easily queue music from iTunes. You also get 14 audio effects to play with, and the app works seamlessly with MIDI hardware.

To help you put on a show, Remixvideo lets you sync your audio with amazing visuals. This VJ software works just like an audio sequencer, with a huge range of video loops to choose from.

The bundle also includes Remixlive, a powerful loop station that lets you record live mixes. This app even works with your favorite DAW.

Order the MIXVIBES DJ Software Bundle now for $48.99 to get all three apps, worth $198.99.