Get 2 Moto G5S Plus 32GB unlocked Androids & finally replace your aging device: $250 ($560 value)

- Mar. 14th 2019 2:01 pm ET

0

Motorola is offering two of its Moto G5S Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphones for $249.99 shipped. The discount is reflected after you add two to your cart. Regularly $280 (or more) each, this brings them down to $125 apiece and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This phone features dual rear cameras, a microSD slot for expandable storage, and is unlocked to use on any carrier. If you’re on an aging Android phone that needs to be replaced, this is a great option. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Looking to pick up something a bit newer? Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is nearly $200 off right now, down to $719.50 from its regular $900 price tag.

Be sure to keep your device safe by picking up a case. Amazon has options from under $5 Prime shipped in various styles to choose from.

Moto G5S Plus Smartphone features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • Dual 13MP Rear Cameras + 8MP Front
  • 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core CPU
  • 32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB RAM
  • 5.5″ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
  • FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
  • microSDXC Memory Card Slot
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

