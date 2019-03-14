Get 2 Moto G5S Plus 32GB unlocked Androids & finally replace your aging device: $250 ($560 value)

Motorola is offering two of its Moto G5S Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphones for $249.99 shipped. The discount is reflected after you add two to your cart. Regularly $280 (or more) each, this brings them down to $125 apiece and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This phone features dual rear cameras, a microSD slot for expandable storage, and is unlocked to use on any carrier. If you’re on an aging Android phone that needs to be replaced, this is a great option. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Moto G5S Plus Smartphone features:
- GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
- Compatible with All Major US Carriers
- North American Variant
- Dual 13MP Rear Cameras + 8MP Front
- 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core CPU
- 32GB Storage Capacity + 3GB RAM
- 5.5″ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- FHD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
- microSDXC Memory Card Slot
- Android 7.1 Nougat