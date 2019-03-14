Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is on sale for $719.50 shipped (Reg. $900)

- Mar. 14th 2019 9:27 am ET

$719.50
Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked 128GB Android Smartphone from $719.46 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $1,000 price tag, although most retailers are currently listing it at $900. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, dual 12MP rear cameras and 128GB of storage. The 4000mAh battery is considered to be one of the largest Samsung has ever put in a phone. Ships with a stylus that enables additional functionality. We called it a “truly enjoyable experience” in our hands-on review. Rated 4.2/5 stars by nearly 400 Amazon customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a case to protect your investment. We’re big fans of the Spigen Tough Armor that features a slim design but enough protection to keep your device safe.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

  • GSM + CDMA/4G LTE Wireless Connectivity
  • North American Variant
  • Dual-Rear 12MP + Front 8MP Cameras
  • Automatic Dual-Aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
  • Qualcomm 845 Octa-Core
  • 128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM
  • 6.4″ 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Display
  • S Pen Stylus with Bluetooth Remote
  • 4000mAh Battery for up to All-Day Use
