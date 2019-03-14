Samsonite’s Hardside Carry-on drops to $75 at Amazon just in time for spring break (Reg. $90)

Amazon is currently offering the 20-inch Samsonite Centric Expandable Hardside Carry On Luggage with Spinner Wheels in Black or Silver for $74.99 shipped. Regularly around $90 lately, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6 months. This luggage is perfect for trips and is spacious enough to hold your essentials. It’s also lightweight while its spinner wheels will help you to commute swiftly. Rated 4/5 stars.
Finally, be sure to check out the Eagle Creek Luggage Organizers that are also on sale for $28 and regularly are priced at up to $40. These Amazon choice organizers are rated 4.4/5 stars with over 600 reviews.
Samsonite Centric Hardside Carry-On features:
- SCRATCH-RESISTANT twill texture, keeping cases beautiful trip after trip. Low-profile top and side carry handles along with bottom handle cup
- LIGHTWEIGHT aluminum tubes
- SPINNER WHEELS for effortless mobility, re-engineered lightweight
- FULL-ZIP INTERIOR DIVIDER and cross straps for increased packing organization
- EXPANDS 1.5″ for added packing capacity
- SIDE-MOUNTED TSA LOCKs act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling