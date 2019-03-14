Stow your MacBook in Samsonite’s Kombi 4 Square Backpack at a low of $63 (Reg. $100), more

Amazon offers the Samsonite Kombi 4 Square MacBook Backpack for $62.99 shipped. Also at Samsonite for the same discounted price. That’s good for a 37% discount from the going rate, matches the previous Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop to this price. Samsonite’s Kombi 4 features a padded compartment that has room for an up to 13-inch MacBook. It’s comprised of of a rugged ballistic nylon and also sports leather detailing, added back and shoulder straps and more. Plus, you’ll find plenty of storage space inside, as well as multiple zippered quick-stash pockets. Rated 4.8/5 stars, much like the rest of Samsonite’s MacBook bags.

We also spotted the AmazonBasics 65L Hiking Backpack for $41.66 shipped. That’s a savings of $12 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’re planning to spend more time outdoors this year, grab a hiking backpack and fully commit. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking to save a bit more, then consider opting for Samsonite’s Modern Utility GT Laptop Backpack at $50. You’ll still find a dedicated space to place your MacBook as well as the same overall quality, but with less internal storage and at a lower price.

Samsonite Kombi 4 Square Backpack features:

Made of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details.

Padded laptop compartment fits up to 13.3″ laptop.

Dedicated tablet pocket is tricot-lined for extra protection.

SmartSleeve™ slides over upright handles for easy mobility.

Padded back and shoulder straps.

Padded top handle for a comfortable carry option.

Large opening and wide base provides stability when case is open.

Multiple zippered quick-stash pockets provide plenty of storage and easy access to items.

Genuine leather loop holder on backpack strap for sunglasses.