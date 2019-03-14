Protect your home with a ten-piece SimpliSafe Security System for $110 Prime shipped (Save $80)

- Mar. 14th 2019 1:20 pm ET

0

Today only, Woot offers the SimpliSafe Ten-Piece Wireless Home Security System for $109.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged an additional $6 delivery fee. Normally selling for closer to $190, that’s good for an $80 discount, and matches our previous mention for the all-time. This ten-piece security system includes a base station, keypad, five entry sensors, a motion detector, panic button and keychain remote. It’s an affordable way to get a fairly robust level of coverage to keep your home safe. With over 5,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 90%.

A more affordable way to improve your home’s security is with the Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System. At $100, you’re trading off more comprehensive home coverage for a motion sensing camera. But it’s still a notable way to add more security to your home.

SimpliSafe 10-Piece Home Security System features:

  • Wireless “Do it yourself” home security system
  • Monitoring stations are UL-certified with a built in cellular connection
  • Includes 1 base station, 1 keypad, 5 entry sensors, 1 motion detector, 1 key chain remote, and 1 panic button
  • Motion sensor has a 30′ range, 90-degree field of view, and pets under 50 lbs do not trigger alarm
  • Practically invisible: The sensors are designed to stay out of your way so you won’t even notice them.

