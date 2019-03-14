Western Digital is one of the longest-standing companies when it comes to computer storage. Though late to the game, the company has been almost on a warpath to take over, updating all of its storage lineups with speedy SSD alternatives. Recently, WD launched the Black SN750, and now the company is launching the Blue SN500 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD.

The WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD is geared toward more budget-friendly setups compared to the Black SN750. It offers slightly lower speeds, but the same great reliability that you’ve come to know and love from Western Digital.

WD announces the Blue SN500 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

Starting out, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 1.7GB/s read and 1.45GB/s write speeds on the 500GB model. Though this is slightly slower than the WD Black SN750, it’s quite a bit faster than the previous WD Blue SSD which featured speeds of around 500MB/s read and write.

You’ll be able to get the WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD in two storage sizes: 250GB and 500GB. This helps Western Digital keep the drive geared more toward the budget-friendly segment of its lineup and allows them to get their foot in the door on with more computers.

Western Digital isn’t just trying to get consumers to buy its latest SSD, but also resellers and system builders. WD’s goal is to provide a reliable NVMe storage solution for those who are attempting to create more budget-focused computers while still providing great reliability that the company is known for.

Warranty-wise, you’ll be secure for 5 years from Western Digital, meaning that should there be any issue, WD has your back. There’s even a downloadable SSD dashboard to help monitor your drive’s health.

Pricing and availability

The WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSDs are available in 250GB and 500GB models. Pricing is slated at $54.99 for the 250GB and $77.99 for the 500GB model. Amazon lead times currently put the timeframe of getting the drives in hands 1-3 months out. This puts it near the bottom of the pricing barrel for NVMe drives and positions Western Digital right where they need to be to take back over the storage race.