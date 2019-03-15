Amazon is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $45 w/ free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Currently matched at Best Buy. That’s $15 below the regular $60 price tag, within $2 of our previous mention and the best price we can find. Today’s deal can be used to join for the first time or to stack on top of your current subscription. As well as online game saves and major discounts across PSN, PS Plus provides online access including multiplayer and the free monthly game library. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As we mentioned above, PS Plus gives you access to the monthly freebies, which will now only carry PS4 games. This month, you can download The Witness and Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered for free. Both of which will remain in your game library for as long as your PS subscription is active.

PlayStation Plus: