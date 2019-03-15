Start podcasting or a Twitch channel w/ Blue’s Yeti USB mic & AC Odyssey for $78 (Reg. $125)

BuyDig is offering the Blue Yeti Microphone with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $77.99 shipped when you use the code FEB6 at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $125 at Amazon and this is $2 below our last mention. In this bundle, you’ll find the Blue Yeti USB cardioid microphone and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC. The Yeti is one of the most well-known and highest-rated USB-based microphones on the market, giving you what you need to begin Twitch streaming. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you want a bit of a bigger bundle, we’ve got a full-on streaming bundle that includes a Yeti, microphone mount, pop filter, and Far Cry 5 for $95 shipped.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out the AmazonBasics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone for around $40 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t have nearly as many features as the Yeti, it’s a great budget-focused alternative.

You can also look to our guide of the best podcast gear to get started on your budding media empire.

