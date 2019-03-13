Start streaming, podcasting, more w/ Blue’s Yeti Mic Far Cry 5 bundle for $95 (Reg. $125)

- Mar. 13th 2019 11:08 am ET

0

Focus Camera offers the Blue Yeti Microphone Bundle with Far Cry 5, Studio Stand, Shock Mount and a Pop Filter for $94.99 shipped when promo code BLUE is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $125 and as much as $140 via Best Buy without the added accessories. If you’re an entry-level streamer or thinking about starting a podcast, this bundle is an easy buy. The Blue Yeti Mic features audio controls, 20Hz-20kHz frequency response, and USB compatibility. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Interested in starting a podcast career? Head over to our step-by-step guide that walks you through the entire setup.

Blue Yeti Mic features:

  • The ultimate professional USB microphone
  • Three condenser capsule array
  • Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo selection
  • Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output
  • Unique position-able design

