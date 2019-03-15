CamelBak’s $39 HydroBak holds 50-oz. of water and is a must for outdoor workouts (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the CamelBak HydroBak 50-Oz. Hydration Pack in Blue for $38.98 shipped. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate at CamelBak direct as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods. Today’s offer is the second lowest we’ve tracked and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. With a 50-ounce capacity, the CamelBak HydroBak is a must-have for outdoor activities come spring and summer. It features a lightweight design, an ergonomic handle for easy refilling and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 170 customers.

A great way to use your savings is picking up the CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle. Complete your outdoor workout kit with this highly-rated bottle at $14

CamelBak HydroBak features:

  • Crux delivers 20% more water per sip, with an ergonomic handle for easy refilling and an on/off lever to prevent leaks
  • Breathable air mesh back panel for a lightweight, comfortable fit
  • Reflective accents for visibility in low-light environments
  • Secure zippered pocket for essentials
  • Lightweight, ventilated mesh harness

