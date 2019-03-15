End the work week with ComiXology’s buy one get one FREE Marvel digital comics sale

Following yesterday’s 50% off Dark Horse sale, ComiXology is now turning its attention to Marvel with a buy one get one free sale when code MARVEL19 has been applied at checkout. There’s a wide selection of available titles from the Avengers, Star Wars and more. When you buy one comic, you’ll get another of equal or lesser value for free. One standout for us is on Infinity for $34.99. Paired with a novel like Thanos Rising or Infinity Gauntlet, these comics are a great way to wait out the remaining month under Endgame comes to theaters. Head below for some other notable picks or shop the entire sale right here.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Thanos makes his world-shattering return, and his armies fire the opening shots of a galactic war that will be fought both on Earth and in deep space – with our heroes caught between both battles! As the mad Titan’s secrets are revealed, the Inhumans’ city of Attilan falls, and the members of the Illuminati find themselves on the front line! And as every Origin Site on Earth goes active, the Builders enter the Marvel Universe. But can the Avengers return to Earth in time to save it, when betrayal in the Galactic Council has left them prisoners of war?